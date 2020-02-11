President Trump pays respects to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (KRQE)- New video shows President Donald Trump honoring the return of 28-year-old Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez from Las Cruces. On Monday, President Trump traveled to the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects Sgt. Rodriguez and 28-year-old Sergeant First Class Javier Gutierrez of Texas who were killed in combat operations in Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the two soldiers were killed when a soldier who was dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun. AP reports six other American soldiers were injured in the attack.

Sgt. 1st Class Rodgriguez was born in Las Cruces and was deployed eight times in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez is from Jacksonville, North Carolina. Both soldiers were awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and were promoted to sergeant first class posthumously.