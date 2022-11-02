ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about a visit from President Joe Biden. He will be coming to Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.

President Biden will be campaigning for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in the South Valley.

Ahead of the rally, he will speak at Central New Mexico’s Resource Center about access to free and affordable higher education.

At the tail end of last month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited New Mexico as well. She visited University of New Mexico’s campus to show her support for Governor Grisham. Harris touched on the subject to protect abortion rights during her visit.