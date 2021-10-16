President Biden mentions Albuquerque in peace officer memorial speech

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the 40th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Biden specifically mentioned Albuquerque’s efforts to provide community-based programs to stop violence before it starts, as well as hiring and retaining officers. “At the same time, we have to stop asking law enforcement officers to stop doing every single job under the sun. I am committed to investing in mental health services,” said President Biden.

Biden says his budget would allow for an additional $300 million to support community policing nationwide.