ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will be conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday, March 9. KAFB officials will be conducting the burn in remote areas of the base that are considered to be prone to wildfires.

Officials say the burn will only take place if weather conditions allow for safe burn operations. The burn is scheduled to start in the morning and last until the afternoon. Officials say smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas during the prescribed burn.