ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands announced Wednesday the completion of a prescribed burn ignition. Thirteen acres of pile burning within the Capilla Fuels Reduction and Restoration Project in the Manzano Mountains have successfully started burning.

Officials say onsite resources will continue securing and mopping up hotspots in the burn perimeter until they are all out. These ignitions depend on agency administrator approval and are designed to accomplish specific objectives like forest health, removing hazardous fuels, increasing firefighter safety, enhancing the wildlife habitat, and protecting communities and watersheds.

They say winter is a good time to burn piled slash and woody debris from previous forest restoration projects because the snow on the ground prevents the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation.