Presbyterian praises transplant donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian hosted a Donate Life Rose ceremony to honor transplant and donor families.

Personal dedications attached to roses were given to recipients and donors that will then be added to a float they have every year in honor of those that have given the gift of life.

“I’m grateful to be invited so that me and my wife can share our story, and hopefully, it will allow others who are thinking about donating to go ahead and do it because it will bless other families,” said Gerald Griego, who is a donor-recipient.

The hospital is also taking part in its first paired kidney exchange that will help recipients get better-matched kidneys faster.