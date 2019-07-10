Presbyterian plans new 11-story patient tower near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services announced Wednesday they will construct an 11-story patient care tower on it’s Presbyterian Hospital campus in downtown Albuquerque.

The tower will add 144 beds and is slated for completion in 2022.

According to a release, the new tower will be connected to existing towers at Presbyterian Hospital. Presbyterian is also building a new multi-story parking deck with 800 additional spaces that is expected to be completed in 2020.

The multi-phase project is estimated to cost $260 million. The project will also create up to 350 construction jobs and approximately 200 permanent healthcare jobs.