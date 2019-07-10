Presbyterian plans new 11-story patient tower near downtown

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Presbyterian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services announced Wednesday they will construct an 11-story patient care tower on it’s Presbyterian Hospital campus in downtown Albuquerque.

The tower will add 144 beds and is slated for completion in 2022.

According to a release, the new tower will be connected to existing towers at Presbyterian Hospital. Presbyterian is also building a new multi-story parking deck with 800 additional spaces that is expected to be completed in 2020.

The multi-phase project is estimated to cost $260 million. The project will also create up to 350 construction jobs and approximately 200 permanent healthcare jobs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss