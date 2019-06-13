Presbyterian opens doors to new community health resource center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The doors are officially open at the all-new Presbyterian Health Resource Center in northeast Albuquerque. The new center includes a Food Farmacy, teaching kitchen, community garden, and access to resources provided by the health service.

Officials say the center’s goal is to provide resources and education to help improve overall health in the community.

“It’s about teaching them how fresh fruits and vegetables, education and how to live with chronic disease and live an overall healthier lifestyle,” said Presbyterian President Dale Maxwell. Presbyterian says they hope to open at least one other resource center similar to this on in the next few years.