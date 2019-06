Presbyterian opens 24/7 urgent and emergency locations Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Presbyterian is opening up four new 24-hour care centers in Albuquerque to give patients more options and less of a wait.

The location on Paseo del Norte and San Pedro opens Wednesday. There will be one on the Westside, South Valley and in Uptown.

"Pres-Now" locations feature equipment found at a regular hospital like radiology and CAT scan services, but in a calmer environment.