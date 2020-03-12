Presbyterian offers ‘Food Pharmacy’ to help patients eat healthy foods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program at Presbyterian is offering healthcare through healthy eating.

“We’ve had a patient in the past who’s an elderly woman who shared with us that being part of the pharmacy allowed her to have three meals a day instead of one,” said Tatiana FalconRodriguez with Presbyterian Healthcare.

The Food Pharmacy is a free program for patients of Presbyterian who might struggle to put healthy food on the table. Once a week during the six-month program, they can visit the pharmacy and pick out the groceries they need and get advice from staff and volunteers about how to prepare it.

“Our patients need access to healthy food in order to be healthy and we as a healthcare provider have a role in providing that for them,” said Leigh Caswell with Presbyterian Healthcare.

The Food Pharmacy started nearly two years ago and serves around 100 people a day. It operates out of Presbyterian’s Kaseman Hospital and the South Valley Clinic.