ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1968 Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation has been offering a helping hand. They work to maximize support to make sure Presbyterian Healthcare Services counties their long legacy of providing New Mexicans with quality, efficient and affordable care.

They are getting ready for the 40th Annual Daffodil Days Fundraiser. This fundraiser supports the Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House. The house is a dedicated hospice care facility that is designed for patients to receive home-like hospice care in their final days or weeks of life. This allows families with patients in the house to focus on what matters most, time with their loved ones. Individuals who want to support the 40th annual Daffodil Days Fundraiser can shop at a variety of pop-up shops around the state. There will be three daffodil arrangements for purchase, a large comes with 20 daffodils and more for $35, a small comes in a vase with 10 daffodils for $20 and they also sell them individually or buy the bunch.

Presbyterian has been offering services for more than 40 years but the Robert Wertheim Hospice House was a new addition in January according to Doyle Boykin, Vice President of Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Services.

Pop-up Shop Locations:

March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.