Presbyterian holding 38th Daffodil Days fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation is hosting its 38th annual daffodil fundraiser to benefit hospice patients. The funds will support the new Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House.

According to a press release, the house will be built on 1.5 acres off I-25 and Pan American Freeway NE and include 10 private rooms with a bath, a patio, and room for families to visit. The new hospice house will also have living and dining areas, and a large kitchen.

The daffodils will be available to purchase starting tomorrow at a variety of Presbyterian locations. More information on the fundraiser is available on the Presbyterian website.