ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Health Care Foundation held its 39th annual Daffodil Days fundraiser on Friday. The foundation sells daffodil arrangements across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe through various pop-up stores.

This year, the funds will go toward the new Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House which is expected to serve more than 300 patients a year. “It’s the first of its kind facility in central New Mexico and it will be a home-like setting for the patients and their families,” said Cammie Witty with the foundation.

The hospice facility is expected to open in June off I-25 and Pan American Freeway.