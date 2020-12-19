Presbyterian Community Health offering free drive-thru flu shots Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Community Health will be hosting two drive-thru flu shot clinics on Saturday. The free flu shots are open to the community ages 18 years old or older.

Location and times of flu shot clinics:

First Choice Community Health – South Valley located at 2001 N Centro Familiar Blvd SW 87105 on Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Choice Community Health – Alameda located at 7704 2nd St. NW 87107 on Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a news release, getting the flu shot can reduce your risk from flu but also prevent the spread of flu during the COVID-19 pandemic; To ensure a quick and easy process, below are guidelines to follow:

Plan on spending at least 30 minutes or more in your car at the flu shot clinic. Flu shots will be given while in your car.

Only four adults per car will be accepted (1 person per window that rolls down). Your car must be the standard height (no lift kits) so the nurse can reach the window.

Masks are required and should cover both your mouth and nose at all times. No valved masks, neck gaiters, or bandanas.

Wear a short-sleeve top for easy access to your arm.

