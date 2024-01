ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local couple celebrated the new year with a new addition to their family. Jayvis Medrano Jr. was the first baby born at Presbyterian Hospital in 2024. He was just before 3:20 a.m. weighing just over eight pounds one ounce. He also came in at 21 inches long.

Presbyterian offered their congratulations to his parents Brianna and Jayvis Sr.