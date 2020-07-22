Pres. Trump: 35 agents coming to Albuquerque for ‘Operation Legend’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a move described as a “significant surge of federal resources,” President Donald Trump and Attorney General William announced the deployment of 35 more federal agents in Albuquerque under what is being called “Operation Legend.” President Trump made the announcement Wednesday saying Albuquerque needs help stopping and solving violent crime.

At a news conference from the White House, the President highlighted Albuquerque and Chicago as the two cities that will see expanded federal law enforcement presence under Operation Legend. The operation started in early July in Kansas City, Missouri, named after Legend Taliferro, a 4-year old who was murdered in late June.

Highlighting Albuquerque, the President spoke of the unsolved 2019 murder of Jacqueline Vigil as one of the reasons for the federal deployment. Trump accused local leadership of being either “too proud” or “too political,” to ask for help solving the city’s crime problem.

“Other cities need help, they need is badly, they should call, they should call, they should want it, they’re too proud or they’re too political to do that, one of them is Albuquerque, New Mexico,” the President said. “Last fall, 55-year old Jackie Vigil was murdered as she was getting into her car to go to the gym.”

The President also invited Vigil’s husband to speak during the news conference. Sam Vigil described finding his wife shot in the front seat of her car.

“That memory comes back and it haunts me,” Vigil said. “And Jackie, my wife, did not deserve to be killed that way, nobody does.”

Jacqueline Vigil’s November 2019 killing near Unser and I-40 remains unsolved. In the eight months since her death, Albuquerque Police haven’t made any arrests in the case. The FBI announced Wednesday it is now offering up to a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of any suspects in the case.

Federal Department of Justice officials say the additional 35 federal agents headed to Albuquerque will come from the FBI, ATF, DEA and US Marshals Office. It’s unclear exactly when they’ll arrive or how long they’ll be in Albuquerque.

Anticipating the announcement, several Albuquerque city officials and other groups denounced the operation, raising concerns about federal law enforcement’s recent response in Portland, Oregon. Federal agents in Portland are said to have picked up and detained protestors in unmarked cars in recent weeks amid months of demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico says the federal government presence worries them. ACLU New Mexico Executive Director Peter Simonson says he’s not convinced that the additional federal agents will perform legitimate law enforcement.

“My concern, I think it’s born-out by the Portland experience, is that these officers are really not being sent to protect public safety, but ultimately to engage with protesters,” Simonson said. “You can’t be naive about what’s motivating the President under these circumstances, nothing he does cannot be read in the context of how it will benefit him politically,”

However, Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce says he supports the effort, pointing to crime in the city of Albuquerque. Pearce called recent remarks by Albuquerque city officials denouncing the federal surge “irresponsible.”

“(Crime) has not stopped, in fact, is has gotten worse, so New Mexico is not the same as Portland, it’s much worse,” said Pearce. “New Mexico and Albuquerque, per say, are leading the nation in violent crimes, so to compare to them to Portland from that end, says that New Mexico should be more concerned.”

Attorney General William Barr revealed Wednesday that a recent surge of 200 agents in Kansas City, Missouri has resulted in 200 arrests over the past two weeks.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced that her office and the Attorney General are preparing to “actively monitor” for any civil violations during the federal surge.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“If the Trump administration sincerely wishes to assist local law enforcement in our state in their regular community-policing activities, in data-driven crime-fighting initiatives, in protecting the public safety and welfare of New Mexicans, we would welcome the conversation. If the Trump administration wishes to antagonize New Mexicans and Americans with authoritarian, unnecessary and unaccountable military-style ‘crackdowns,’ they have no business whatsoever in New Mexico. An exercise meant only to escalate tension in New Mexico communities would be flatly unacceptable. If federal forces violate the rights of any New Mexican, if federal forces overstep their authority in any manner whatsoever, if there is any manner of clandestine authoritarian attempt to usurp local or state law enforcement operations in our state, the Attorney General and I will not hesitate to litigate against the federal government and hold the Trump administration accountable to the fullest extent of the law. My administration stands ready to provide whatever resources the Attorney General would need to execute accountability measures and to assure civil rights are upheld. We will continue to act every day in the best interests of New Mexicans and to support meaningful public safety efforts all across our state.” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, (D) New Mexico

Attorney General Hector Balderas issued the following statement:

“It is very disturbing that public safety operations would be politicized to score cheap points, and on the front lines, law enforcement must work closely together to protect all members of our community. We will actively monitor this situation to ensure there are no civil rights violations in our community.” Hector Balderas, New Mexico Attorney General

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez issued the following statement: