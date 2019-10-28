Prepare for the holiday season at Assistance League of Albuquerque’s Holiday Market

Assistance League of Albuquerque is a nonprofit organization that exists thanks to the work of volunteers. Their goal is to transform the lives of children and adults through community-based programs.

The organization will be celebrating its upcoming Holiday Market event and are inviting the public to join the festivities. This annual event will include a raffle, silent auction, gift baskets, a variety of artwork, and holiday items to purchase.

The Assistance League Holiday Market takes place on Sunday, November 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m at 5211 Lomas Blvd NE. Light refreshments will be served and the event will also include activities for all guests to participate in.

Visitors can also shop at the Assistance League Thrift Shop, Shop on the Corner, and Blue Portal for various artisan crafts and artwork.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Philanthropic Programs. Tickets are available online and cost $10.