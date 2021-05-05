Prep work for future west side apartment complex begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Groundwork for future apartments has started, but the plans for the nearly 200-unit complex may not have approval from the City of Albuquerque just yet because of the view. The City’s planning director says this kind of preliminary work, is allowed to happen despite the project not being approved.

“Right now based on the permits that have been issued for the property, there’s permission to do some elementary dirt work, in anticipation for future development on the property,” said Brennon Williams, the Planning Director for the City of Albuquerque.

Last year, the city’s planning commission denied the developer’s plan for a three-story complex because it violated the Coors Corridor Plan which restricts the height of buildings so they don’t block the view of the mountains. Construction crews have been out on the plot, getting the property ready for future construction. Williams says the preliminary work does not signify that they’ve received approval to begin building.

KRQE News 13 asked the city if modifications had been made to the original plan, Williams says they have not yet received the revised proposal, but the developers were encouraged by the planning commission to come up with a new plan that would meet those height requirements.

Williams says the city is expecting to receive the revised proposal in the coming weeks. The building cannot begin until the proposal has been reviewed and approved.