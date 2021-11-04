Prep for the season and support community programs during Home for the Holidays Shop opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of ABQ is a nonprofit organization that is run by over 300 volunteers who work to benefit both senior adults and children in the community through various programs. They are excited to announce the opening of the Home for the Holidays Shop.

Volunteer Judy Allman discusses the shop and how you can provide support while also getting some holiday shopping done. The nonprofit has a 60-year history of philanthropic service in the Albuquerque metro area benefitting the community through programs like Operation School Bell, which provides clothes to students in need, and the Blue Portal Gift Shop that provides senior artisans with a place to sell their art.

On November 7 from noon to 5 p.m. the Assistance League of ABQ will host a ribbon-cutting for their Home for the Holidays Shop. There will be about 20 of the organization’s holiday baskets that feature curated goods that will be in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s philanthropic projects. For more information, visit assistanceleague.org.