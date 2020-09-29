Premiere of ‘Hamilton’ postponed at Popejoy Hall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico has announced that the highly-anticipated “Hamilton” show has postponed its premiere at Popejoy Hall due to continued concerns for the health and safety of its patrons, cast volunteers, crew, and staff. The show was originally scheduled to open on January 17, and will now open on August 18, 2021, and will run for 24 performances through September 5.

As tickets for the new season have yet to be mailed, current subscribers will not have to take any action. Popejoy states that all tickets issued will have the show’s new dates on them.

“We know that many patrons have been eager to come back to Popejoy, but are concerned about the safety of doing so,” said Director of Popejoy Hall Tom Tkach. “We are glad that we could arrange new dates for ‘Hamilton’, postponing it to a time when we will be better able to keep our audiences and everyone involved with putting on the show, safe.”

Other shows from Popejoy’s 19-20 and 20-21 seasons have been postponed including “Hairspray” and “Anastasia”. Updated Popejoy protocols can be found online at popejoypresents.com.

The following is a list of all rescheduled, postponed, and canceled Popejoy events:

Updated Performance Schedule of All Rescheduled Shows

  • Capitol Steps – Sunday, February 28, 2021
  • Canadian Brass – Friday, April 16, 2021
  • Broadway Princess Party – Sunday, May 2, 2021
  • Mariachi Christmas (now A Mariachi Mother’s Day) – Sunday, May 9, 2021
  • The Righteous Brothers – Sunday, May 23, 2021
  • The Temptations – Sunday, June 6, 2021
  • Anastasia – June 10 – 13, 2021
  • Come From Away – July 21 – 25, 2021
  • Killer Queen – Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • HAMILTON – August 18 – September 5, 2021
  • Hairspray – October 14 – 17, 2021

Events Postponed Until 2021-2022 Season, Dates TBA

  • ABT Studio Company
  • Ailey II
  • Danú
  • Christmas with the 5 Browns
  • Cirque Mechanics
  • Drum Tao
  • Macbeth
  • The TEN Tenors

Canceled Events

  • The Cher Show
  • National Dance Company of Siberia
  • Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss