Premiere of ‘Hamilton’ postponed at Popejoy Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico has announced that the highly-anticipated “Hamilton” show has postponed its premiere at Popejoy Hall due to continued concerns for the health and safety of its patrons, cast volunteers, crew, and staff. The show was originally scheduled to open on January 17, and will now open on August 18, 2021, and will run for 24 performances through September 5.
As tickets for the new season have yet to be mailed, current subscribers will not have to take any action. Popejoy states that all tickets issued will have the show’s new dates on them.
“We know that many patrons have been eager to come back to Popejoy, but are concerned about the safety of doing so,” said Director of Popejoy Hall Tom Tkach. “We are glad that we could arrange new dates for ‘Hamilton’, postponing it to a time when we will be better able to keep our audiences and everyone involved with putting on the show, safe.”
Other shows from Popejoy’s 19-20 and 20-21 seasons have been postponed including “Hairspray” and “Anastasia”. Updated Popejoy protocols can be found online at popejoypresents.com.
The following is a list of all rescheduled, postponed, and canceled Popejoy events:
Updated Performance Schedule of All Rescheduled Shows
- Capitol Steps – Sunday, February 28, 2021
- Canadian Brass – Friday, April 16, 2021
- Broadway Princess Party – Sunday, May 2, 2021
- Mariachi Christmas (now A Mariachi Mother’s Day) – Sunday, May 9, 2021
- The Righteous Brothers – Sunday, May 23, 2021
- The Temptations – Sunday, June 6, 2021
- Anastasia – June 10 – 13, 2021
- Come From Away – July 21 – 25, 2021
- Killer Queen – Saturday, September 25, 2021
- HAMILTON – August 18 – September 5, 2021
- Hairspray – October 14 – 17, 2021
Events Postponed Until 2021-2022 Season, Dates TBA
- ABT Studio Company
- Ailey II
- Danú
- Christmas with the 5 Browns
- Cirque Mechanics
- Drum Tao
- Macbeth
- The TEN Tenors
Canceled Events
- The Cher Show
- National Dance Company of Siberia
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
