Pre-professional SiSu Dance Academy performs ‘The Voice of Christmas’ this holiday season

WATCH: Full interview with founder Megan Nicko & dancer Makenna Karmann

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 2018, the SiSu Dance Academy has been helping people follow their passions for dance through programs and performances. This year, they have a very special performance coming up, “The Voice of Christmas”.

SiSu Dance Academy Founder Megan Nicko and dancer Makenna Karmann discuss the holiday performance and what the audience can expect. With a focus as a pre-professional dance company, SiSu offers opportunities to dancers who are six years old and older, providing dancers with the chance to perform and grow in a safe atmosphere.

Auditions are required to be part of the SiSu Dance Company which has two full productions each year in a theatre with professional lighting and costumes. This season, the academy will perform the faith-based “Nutcracker”, “The Voice of Christmas”.

The production will have three performances at Sandia Preparatory School:

  • Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on programs available at SiSu, visit sisudanceacademy.com. Tickets are now available for “The Voice of Christmas”.

