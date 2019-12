ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids are making a big donation.

Ms. Shelly’s pre-k class at the non-profit school Choices for Children spent the last three months weaving a baby blanket on a custom loom just for this project. Saturday, they donated it to the UNM Children’s Hospital.

Their teacher says they loved every minute of making the blanket and that they were excited to give back to a hospital that’s done so much for students in their class.