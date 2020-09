ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in northeast Albuquerque is affecting 751 customers Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from PNM, the initial estimated restore time is 5 p.m.

Due to the high winds, PNM is also reminding people to never attempt to remove anything from powerlines. They also advise people to stay away from downed or sagging power lines. To report downed powerlines, call 888-DIAL-PNM.

Outage in #ABQ NE affecting 751 customers in the area of N=COMANCHE S=MENAUL E=PENNSYLVANIA W=LOUISIANA. Initial estimated restore time is 5:00 p.m. For updates, please visit https://t.co/YfMsjf0dRu — PNM (@PNMtalk) September 8, 2020

Outage in #ABQ NE affecting 752 customers in the area of N=ACADEMY RD NE S=BOGAN AVE NE E=SAN PEDRO DR NE W=CHAPPELL DR NE. Initial estimated restore time is 7:15 p.m. For updates, please visit https://t.co/YfMsjfhPg4 — PNM (@PNMtalk) September 8, 2020