Balloon-related power outage affects over 1,000 customers in north valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico reported Sunday morning that 1,230 customers have been affected by a power outage. In a tweet Sunday, PNM confirmed that the outage was balloon-related.

The outage was reported in the area within the boundaries between Paseo del Norte and Willow Road and between Edith Boulevard and 4th Street. PNM reported around 10:00 a.m. that power was fully restored.

PNM says a balloon was temporarily wrapped in power lines. The balloon has been cleared and no injuries were reported.

