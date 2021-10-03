Balloon-related power outage affects over 1,000 customers in north valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico reported Sunday morning that 1,230 customers have been affected by a power outage. In a tweet Sunday, PNM confirmed that the outage was balloon-related.

Update on #ABQNW power outage. It appears the cause of this outage is hot air balloon related. PNM crews are onsite with first responders. Please stay clear of the area as we safely secure the location. We will provide further updates as we get more information. — PNM (@PNMtalk) October 3, 2021

The outage was reported in the area within the boundaries between Paseo del Norte and Willow Road and between Edith Boulevard and 4th Street. PNM reported around 10:00 a.m. that power was fully restored.

PNM says a balloon was temporarily wrapped in power lines. The balloon has been cleared and no injuries were reported.