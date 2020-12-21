Sunport reports power outage, electrical fire

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albuquerque International Sunport (Courtesy of ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reports that an outage is affecting the Albuquerque International Sunport on Monday morning. The power company states that crews are currently on their way to address the outage. Albuquerque Fire Rescue also has crews at the Sunport in response to an electrical fire.

PNM says that there is an initial power restore time of 9:46 a.m. however, the incident will be further assessed. The Sunport states that the power outage is affecting the terminal at this time.

A map of current power outages can be viewed online at PNM.com. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

