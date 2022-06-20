ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has restored power to 1,009 customers Monday after reporting a power outage in northwest Albuquerque that affected 1,770. The outage is in the area of Paradise Blvd., Butterfield Tr., Coors Blvd., and Lyon Blvd. It was initially reported around 10:56 a.m. and the estimated restore time has been changed to 4 p.m. after PNM initially estimated a 12 p.m. restore time.

Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on what is causing the outage.