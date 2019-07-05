Water leak reported at westside intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Water bubbling up at a busy westside intersection in Albuquerque has drivers concerned.

The intersection at Quail and Coors is full of puddles despite the metro area’s lack of rain this week. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says they have traced the water to a private plumbing leak coming from a gas station in the area.

The company has informed the property owner that they are responsible for repairs since the leak is on private property. ABCWUA says that if repairs are not done, they will then assess water waste violations against the property owner.