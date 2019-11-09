Potential mileage tax would help pay for roadwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Billions of dollars worth of roadwork are needed across New Mexico, and not enough gas tax money coming in to help pay for it. Now, the state is looking at the idea of charging drivers by the mile.

A state legislator says more people are turning to fuel-efficient cars, meaning there’s less gas tax money to fix New Mexico roads. “It’s going to be an estimate of about $2 billion to get all of our roads in conditions that are considered good or excellent,” said Rep. Patricio Ruiloba of Albuquerque.

Plenty of road infrastructure work is needed across the state, and because state lawmakers say it’s unlikely a gas tax hike will be passed in the upcoming session to help get it done, “I think we got a message from our constituents and we need to find other alternatives,” Ruiloba added.

Ruiloba is now looking to find ways to build up the road fund, or even replace the gas tax in the long run. “Because we have these hybrid vehicles, they’re using less gas so it’s actually impacting the fund,” he said.

A legislative transportation subcommittee meeting this week reviewed prior legislation. It asked the New Mexico DOT to look into what other states are doing to bring in that extra road revenue. It’s possible through what’s called a “Road Mileage-Based User Fee” system.

“They would measure the mileage that would calculate the usage based on mileage of the vehicle,” says Jerry Valdez of NMDOT. The Department of Transportation says states like Oregon and Utah are trying out a limited program, using odometer readings and mileage-based reporting systems. This way, even people driving electric cars or hybrids, or cars that just get great gas mileage would be paying their fair share toward road projects.

Some drivers are arguing that even if it works elsewhere, it would be too hard of a hit to their wallet. “We’re always looking at other states, but other states have many more people, they have much more money,” said a concerned citizen.

People in Oregon taking part in the program are paying about a penny and a half per mile to drive their hybrids and electric cars. Drivers who still have to fuel up their hybrids, get a credit for the gas tax they pay.

The Oregon-based group pushing the idea of road usage fees says by 2030, states could lose up to half their gas tax revenue to fuel efficiency and electric vehicles.