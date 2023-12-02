ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special Olympics New Mexico hosted their annual Posole Olé Fun Walk on Saturday.

This fundraiser celebrates the holiday season, and officials said they raise money for about 3,200 Special Olympic athletes in the state.

“It’s a way for them to fundraise for their team, specifically going into the next year, so for 2024, this event will help them buy uniforms they need, sports equipment they need,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Rebecca Rainsberger.

Officials said they take donations for a month, and so far, they have raised around $34,000.

They are taking donations until Sunday.