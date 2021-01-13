Positively impact youth by becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters

WATCH: Full interview with Angela Reed Padilla, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating its current adult volunteer mentors as well as encouraging new volunteers to sign up for their mentoring programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico CEO Angela Reed Padilla discusses what they are doing this month and what they are looking for in a mentor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains quality one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteer mentors known as “Bigs” and youth ages 6 to 18 known as “Littles”. BBBS strives to help every child achieve success in their lives, realize their potential, and build their futures.

To become a mentor, fill out an online inquiry form and a BBBS staff member will reach out to you. You will be able to submit a full application later.

BBBS states that all children, families, and mentors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico should be included for consideration in their program with respect of race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veteran status, or disability.

For more information on becoming a mentor and match guidelines, visit bbbs-cnm.org/volunteer.

