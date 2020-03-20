Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Positive messages begin to pop up

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid all the bad there is good. There is a message scrawled on the sidewalk outside a home on Albuquerque’s westside.

It thanks teachers, nurses, hospitals, grocery store employees, small businesses, truckers, banks and home deliverers. Its the work of Christopher Dempsy, his wife Shana and Lili and Mya and then there’s a cute picture sent in by Sarah Hoffman.

She said her son Sammy made this shirt saying ‘All you need is Jesus and hand sanitizer.’ They say they thought it was a fun way to pass the time and bring some light to this craziness.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞