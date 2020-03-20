Positive messages begin to pop up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid all the bad there is good. There is a message scrawled on the sidewalk outside a home on Albuquerque’s westside.
It thanks teachers, nurses, hospitals, grocery store employees, small businesses, truckers, banks and home deliverers. Its the work of Christopher Dempsy, his wife Shana and Lili and Mya and then there’s a cute picture sent in by Sarah Hoffman.
She said her son Sammy made this shirt saying ‘All you need is Jesus and hand sanitizer.’ They say they thought it was a fun way to pass the time and bring some light to this craziness.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico