Positive messages begin to pop up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid all the bad there is good. There is a message scrawled on the sidewalk outside a home on Albuquerque’s westside.

It thanks teachers, nurses, hospitals, grocery store employees, small businesses, truckers, banks and home deliverers. Its the work of Christopher Dempsy, his wife Shana and Lili and Mya and then there’s a cute picture sent in by Sarah Hoffman.

She said her son Sammy made this shirt saying ‘All you need is Jesus and hand sanitizer.’ They say they thought it was a fun way to pass the time and bring some light to this craziness.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources