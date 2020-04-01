Positive Links hosts webinar on impact of family violence during coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Positive Links is a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to reducing all forms of family violence including child abuse, animal abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse. With New Mexico under a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, there will likely be an increase in risk factors when it comes to abuse in the home.

David Romero sat down with the president of Positive Links, Tammy Fiebelkorn to discuss the impacts COVID-19 has on individuals during this time of isolation.

Tammy explains that they are seeing a potential for an increase in family violence as many individuals at this time are stressed as a result of financial instability caused by the closure of many facilities. Additionally, there is less reporting of family violence as schools, libraries, and churches are closed as well.

“A lot of times an abuse victim will wait until the abuser leaves the home to call and report the violence. Well, right now, the abuser’s not leaving the home,” said Tammy.

Positive Links is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. to help train individuals who are directly working with families during this time to look for signs of abuse. You can register for the webinar online.

After the webinar ends it will be available to watch on Positive Links’ website. Tammy explains during this time it is also important to check in on friends, family members, and colleagues.

If you suspect abuse, you are urged to contact authorities. If you are a victim of abuse call 911. If an animal is being abused, call your local animal control association.

Positive Links is partnering with local restaurant La Salita to expand its Operation Kindness initiative. If you are in need of food assistance during this time, email kindness@lasalita.com. They will provide those in need with food and also are offering food for pets and animals.