Positive Links holds annual Mutt Strutt event online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Positive Links will be hosting its annual Mutt Strutt event online this year due to the coronavirus. Board president of Positive Links, Tammy Fiebelkorn discusses the event and how you can get involved.

Positive Links is a nonprofit organization that aims to raise awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence. Mutt Strutt is an annual fundraiser that helps to pay for the work Positive Links does throughout the year.

Typically, the event is in-person and allows dogs to strut their stuff in costumes to see who is the best-dressed. This year, Positive Links will hold the event online where everyone can see the parade of adorable pups on their own screens.

Awards this year will include Overall Master Mutt, Best Dressed, Naked Glory, and Most Photogenic. There is a $10 entry fee per dog and only one dog may be included in each photo submitted.

Tammy explains that this year, entries from any animal will be accepted including cats. “We are open to any animals that are family members, so anybody that is feathered, furry, or scaled. Send those pictures in, we’d love to see them,” said Tammy.

To enter the Mutt Strutt just email your entry picture to positivelinksnm@gmail.com and include a short description of your dog (250 words or less) and explain why they should win. Positive Links will send you a PayPal invoice.

Once the entry fee is received, your photo will be added to the entry album and shared on Facebook. Winners will be determined by a combination of “likes” on their photo on the Facebook event page and by the votes of celebrity judges that include Positive Links’ spokesdog, Cinderella.

All of the funds raised will go towards Positive Links training program. The organization trains law enforcement, animal control officers, social workers, judges and more on the link between animal abuse and human violence.

“So we know that 76% of the time if somebody’s abusing animals, they are also abusing someone else in their family whether that be a child, domestic partner or an elder and so we need to make sure everyone that’s working on the front lines with families knows to look at the whole family for signs of abuse so that we can intervene and keep everyone safe,” said Tammy.

The first round of voting in the Mutt Strutt competition takes place on May 15. Round two begins on May 16. Awards will be handed out at 6 p.m. on May 29 on the event Facebook page.