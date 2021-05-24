Positive Links’ annual ‘Mutt Strutt’ goes virtual for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost time for the annual Mutt Strutt, and this year, Positive Links is keeping things online. Positive Links Board President Tammy Fiebelkorn discusses how the public can get their pups involved.

Positive Links is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing all forms of family violence, including animal abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse. They provide training and public outreach on the link between animal abuse and human violence. They also work with domestic violence shelters and other community members to make the journey from a domestic violence situation safe for everyone in the family, including animals.

Positive Links’ annual Mutt Strutt is online again for 2021. Instead of gathering in person, a parade of adorable mutts on computer screens seems like a great substitute. The event will be on their Facebook page, Friday, May 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be prizes, contests, and all proceeds will benefit Positive Links and will be used to fund their education on The Link.