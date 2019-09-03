Portland Loo yet to find permanent home in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An expensive restroom that was supposed to bring relief to people in downtown Albuquerque has yet to find a permanent home.

In 2018, City Councilor Isacc Benton paid $20,000 for the metal, public toilet called a “Portland Loo.” After people raised concerns over what else people might use the toilet for, the project came to a standstill.

Tuesday, Councilor Benton said Mayor Keller’s administration is considering the main city library as a potential location. Officials in old town say that area is also in need of a public toilet.

As of now, there is still no timeline to install the device.

