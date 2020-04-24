Porch pirate wearing pink pilfers package during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even with most people at home, porch pirates are still keeping busy. Earlier on Thursday, an Albuquerque resident caught a woman on her home surveillance video stealing packages from her front porch.

The video captures a woman in a pink t-shirt stacking two packages before taking off with them. If anyone knows who she is, they are asked to call police.

