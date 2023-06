ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Por Vida Tattoo Shop and Bike505 are teaming up to bring the public a community tattoo bike ride. This is just ahead of the New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta being held next month.

They are throwing a tattoo bike ride promoting the New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta and Bike505. They will be riding from Bike505 on Lomas to Por Vida Tattoo. They are inviting the community to come and support, show off their tats, and enjoy a bike ride.