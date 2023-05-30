ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Por Vida Tattoo will be hosting different events all summer long. Since 2006, Por Vida Tattoo has grown into one of the state’s premiere tattoo shops. They reside in a 15 thousand square foot warehouse that houses the tattoo shop, barber shop, coffee shop, supply store, shoe store and printing company. Now they are partnering with the upcoming Lowrider Super Show for an event.

The “Low Rider Stroll’ will take place on June 2. Por Vida Tattoo will be throwing its ‘First Friday Art Market.’ Individuals will be able to shop and purchase tickets to their upcoming lowrider show. The 2023 Low Rider Super Show will take place on June 4 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Por Vida will be partnering with the Lowrider Super Show. The event will be a mini car show featuring the Car Club ‘Viejitos’ along with others. This event will take place at their tattoo shop located at 500 4th St. SW 87102. There will be vendors, music, and food trucks for the event. If you would like to participate you can contact them.

Tickets can purchase tickets here.

This year Por Vida will also host the 8th Annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta, tickets are available to purchase. The event will be hosted at Isleta Resort & Casino from July 13-15. The event will feature more than 300 international tattoo artists. To learn more, visit @newmexicotattoofiesta on Instagram or their location.