Popular wedding venue permanently closes in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Imagine planning the wedding of your dreams and finding out the venue space that you booked is closing. It happened to a popular event center in Albuquerque and now, couples are scrambling to make last-minute changes.

It’s a place where couples begin their lives together. Noah’s Event Venue near Paseo and Eagle Ranch has seen a number of weddings, birthdays and even business events.

Today, they announced they’re permanently closing their Albuquerque location.

“We’ve been getting a few calls regarding available dates for our venue so I’m actually doing a little bit of investigating. I don’t want to leave anybody high and dry,” says Jeff Debooy.

Debooy is the manager at Pongal Event Center in Rio Rancho. He says now that Noah’s is closing, people are reaching out to him to see if they can use his space.

He says two couples have already called him because they’re both getting married in less than a month.

“The last thing we want to do is put a bride and a groom in a situation where they have to scramble. It’s the most important day in their lives,” he says.

The Albuquerque location isn’t the only one. In the last few months, Noah’s has been closing across the country including locations in Virginia, Nebraska and Kentucky.

“Business is business, but to pull the plug. You’re going into the busy time of year for weddings and to hear something like this at such a beautiful facility,” says Debooy.

KRQE News 13 went to the Albuquerque location today to ask the staff if they wanted to comment. They declined, but did confirm they are going to close tomorrow.

An Albuquerque bride sent us a copy of her contract with Noah’s for her wedding scheduled for next year. She says she just paid her deposit last week and the company told her not to worry about the recent national closures.

She still hasn’t been able to reach anyone from Noah’s. The contract never mentions what happens to the deposit if the company itself cancels the wedding.

There is only one of Noah’s Event Venue in New Mexico.