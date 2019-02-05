Albuquerque-Metro

Popular pet names list complied by Albuquerque Animal Welfare

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 07:09 AM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 07:24 AM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has compiled a list of the most popular names in the Duke City for both dogs and cats.

The data was gathered based on a year-end review of nearly 70,000 licensed records.

The top five dog names are Bella, Daisy, Max, Lucy and Buddy. The top five cat names are Bella, Shadow, Luna, Max and Kitty.

Top Dog Names Top Cat Names
Bella Bella
Daisy Shadow
Max Luna
Lucy Max
Buddy Kitty
Luna Smokey
Molly Lucy
Bailey Chloe

Charlie

 Charlie
Coco Oliver and Tiger (tied for 10th)

 

