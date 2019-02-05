Popular pet names list complied by Albuquerque Animal Welfare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has compiled a list of the most popular names in the Duke City for both dogs and cats.

The data was gathered based on a year-end review of nearly 70,000 licensed records.

The top five dog names are Bella, Daisy, Max, Lucy and Buddy. The top five cat names are Bella, Shadow, Luna, Max and Kitty.