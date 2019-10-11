Popular Nob Hill restaurant to reopen under new owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a fresh start for a Nob Hill staple. The embattled Scalo restaurant is reopening under new ownership.

“I’m excited. I hope they keep the same menu and have some of the same desserts because I really like dining there,” said Paul Quintana, who used to frequent Scalo.

Scalo Northern Italian Grill suddenly shut down in December 2018. On Facebook, the former owners initially claimed they were just shut for lunch due to a “water leak.” However, the restaurant never reopened.

“The water pipe was definitely a nail in the coffin, but there were tax troubles as well,” said Stephen Paternoster, the former owner of Scalo in January of this year.

Court documents show there was also an $84,000 rent tab.

“I never planned this for Scalo. We went through a period of time that was difficult for us and maybe I didn’t handle it very well,” said Paternoster back in January.

Now, KRQE News 13 has learned the restaurant has been purchased by a local family.

In a phone interview with KRQE News 13, Prashant Saldant said he and his wife wanted to reopen Scalo because they too, loved the restaurant and missed having it in Nob Hill.

Saldant says they are still in the early stages but don’t plan on making any major changes.

There is not yet a set date for the reopening. However, they are currently in the process of getting their liquor license.