Popular music camp’s GoFundMe reaches goal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some good news for music students across New Mexico. Due to COVID-19, Hummingbird Music Camp in Jemez Springs made the difficult decision to cancel their 2020 summer program, a huge financial blow to a New Mexico institution in its 62nd year.

In August, News 13 featured a former student who tried to save the music camp. “I just felt like, what do I want to make certain survives? The camp was really at the top there,” said former Hummingbird student Amy Ewing. On Saturday, the GoFundMe account she started just made it past her goal of $30,000.