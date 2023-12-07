ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular exhibit is calling the Duke City home this month. The immersive experience, ‘Mesmerica 360’ is at the Natural History Museum and Science Planetarium.

The traveling show has been to more than 40 cities across the U.S. Guests will enjoy music from Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist James Hood. 3-D art created from artists around the world will be projected on the theater walls. Organizers said it’s not like anything else you’ll see at a planetarium and it’s great for relieving stress.

“He uses the phrase constructive escapism to describe the show so the point of the show is not really to learn anything about astronomy like a lot of other planetarium shows. The point is just to enjoy the magnificent visualizations and music that are presented,” said Jim Greenhouse, Space Science Director.

Mesmerica 360 is already a big hit with the first three shows are sold out. The museum is currently in negotiations with Mesmerica to keep the show until January. For a schedule of shows and to purchase tickets, click here.