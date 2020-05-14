Popular downtown eatery closes its doors

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - State police shut down a Hobby Lobby in Southeast New Mexico over the weekend that had opened its doors to customers, against the governor's order. The local sheriff is defending the store's opening.

"I told them this is a cease-and-desist order, this is not something you have to shut down right now," said Sheriff Mike Herrington. The sheriff reached out to the Hobby Lobby after they were given a cease-and-desist order by state police officers and let them know he supported them if they remained open because he felt they were essential to the community.