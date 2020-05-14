Popular downtown eatery closes its doors

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular place to get a late-night snack in downtown Albuquerque, is closing its doors completely.

The owner of Last Call made the announcement today on Facebook. He says they had plans of expanding and re-branding, but ultimately, could not ride out the storm of the stay-at-home orders any longer. Last Call’s other locations on the west side and at Salt Yard East will remain open.

