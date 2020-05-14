Popular downtown eatery closes its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular place to get a late-night snack in downtown Albuquerque, is closing its doors completely.
The owner of Last Call made the announcement today on Facebook. He says they had plans of expanding and re-branding, but ultimately, could not ride out the storm of the stay-at-home orders any longer. Last Call’s other locations on the west side and at Salt Yard East will remain open.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites