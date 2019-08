ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A popular exhibit that provided New Mexicans a look at the unique culture of cholas is leaving in a festive fashion.

Sunday, a farewell party was held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center where the exhibit of one of the most recognizable figures in Chicana culture was front and center. The free event included an afternoon of music, food, and of course art.

Organizers hope the exhibit can go on a tour across the county in the future.