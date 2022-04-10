ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A blow to the Albuquerque car community occurred after a popular car event is forced to stop, all because of some bad behavior. Cars and Coffee used to take place at the Marketplace parking lot at Journal Center off of Jefferson for years but as of this weekend, the event is no more.

It used to take place on the weekends with hundreds of people gathering for this car meet. Eventgoers say it was family-friendly, but that changed in recent months as daredevils began to perform dangerous stunts that almost hit bystanders.

That led the landlord to pump the brakes on the event.

Members of the community say they’re heartbroken. “Doing things in a populated area where there’s [sic] bystanders that you could hit or miss anything. Is this kind of just what shuts it down. There’s always a time and place for everything and this, unfortunately, wasn’t it,” said Jake Holmes, a car enthusiast who would go often.

Community members say if the event ever comes back with stricter rules, they would still be happy.

News 13 reached out to the organizers for Cars and Coffee and they say they are still processing what happened and are saddened by people’s recklessness that ruined a great event.

Cars and Coffee have been running almost every weekend since 2016.