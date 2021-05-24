Popular Albuquerque theatres plan on reopening for live performances in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two popular Albuquerque theatres have yet to reopen for live performances even though they have the green light to do so under the health order. It’s been over a year since the Albuquerque Little Theatre (ALT) near Old Town and the Box Performance Space in downtown Albuquerque have had live shows.

However, both theatres said they plan on bringing back that theatre magic soon. It’s been a tough year for live performing theatres throughout the state. But the time has finally come to bring actors and audiences alike back to the theatre.

“It’s a two way street, audiences love to be able to see the live action on stage, to go somewhere different than their ordinary lives and get taken on a journey,” said Henry Avery, Executive Artistic Director, with the ALT.

The ALT is one of the oldest theatres in the country with more than 90 years of memories. But during the pandemic, they were on the brink of permanent closure since they rely on ticket sales to keep the lights on. Luckily with virtual shows, donations and loans they were able to stay alive to eventually bring back shows.

“We’re going to have three shows this summer to get back in gear, starting on the 8th of July and then we’re opening our regular subscription season in September,” said Avery.

Meanwhile, the Box has also been closed this past year. On top of that, they’ve experienced vandalism and even had three drunk drivers plow through their theatre.

Similar to the ALT, the community has stepped up and donated to keep them afloat. Even donating $20,000 during a stream-a-thon event featuring “Better Call Saul” stars last September.

The owners of the Box said they appreciate the support and are ready to bring life back to the stage. “July 3rd, people are going to be able to buy tickets and see a show, previously in June, we’ll have limited invited audiences, so we can find our sea legs again,” said Doug Montoya, co-owner of the Box.

Despite the work ahead to prepare for opening night, they’re just glad to have the opportunity to do what they do best. “Our purpose, as theatre people, is to bring communities together, to experience something all at the same time and we’re ready to have that happen, we’re very excited,” said Kristin Berg, co-owner of the Box.

Both theatres said they’ll be following the state’s guidelines when it comes to capacity at the time of their reopenings. They said their crews, volunteers and actors are required to be vaccinated. Tickets for the shows are expected to be available on their websites sometime in June.