Popular Albuquerque park renamed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular downtown park officially has a new name. What was once Kit Carson Park across from Tingley Beach, is now “Rio Grande Park.”

The change comes as the city reevaluates places named after historical figures known for violence and oppression. Frontiersman Kit Carson let military forces against Native American tribes during the Civil War.

Back in November, a citizen advisory panel suggested changing the name to Cottonwood Park. After further conversations with the community, the city went with Rio Grande Park. The new signs went up today.