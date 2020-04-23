Popejoy shares at-home learning opportunity for families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
popejoy hall_1540853622716.JPG.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall announced Wednesday that it will share a free digital program called ‘EduHam at Home‘ for students and their families.

The program is recommended for students sixth through twelfth grade and their families. The creators and producers of HAMILTON announced Tuesday the launch of the program. ‘EduHam at Home’ provides an American history curriculum introducing students to people, events and documents of the founding era.

HAMILTON is scheduled to play at Popejoy Hall next year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video