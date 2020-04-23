Popejoy shares at-home learning opportunity for families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall announced Wednesday that it will share a free digital program called ‘EduHam at Home‘ for students and their families.

The program is recommended for students sixth through twelfth grade and their families. The creators and producers of HAMILTON announced Tuesday the launch of the program. ‘EduHam at Home’ provides an American history curriculum introducing students to people, events and documents of the founding era.

HAMILTON is scheduled to play at Popejoy Hall next year.

