Popejoy announces 2021-2022 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy plans to reopen this fall as they have announced the majority of their shows have been rescheduled. “Hamilton” will now arrive at Popejoy Hall in January 2022.

“Mean Girls” has also been added to the season lineup and will come to the theater in December 2021. New subscriptions will be available on March 23 as subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” which will be performed by Aquila Theatre, as well as a Popejoy favorite “Piano Battle”.

According to Popejoy Presents, to subscribe you can choose either the Broadway in New Mexico package or four Ovation Series shows. After meeting the minimum requirement you can add as many Ovation Series shows as you’d like.

The Broadway in New Mexico includes “Hamilton”, “Anastasia”, “Mean Girls”, and “Jersey Boys”. The Ovation Series allows people to choose a minimum of four different shows out of the 19 available which includes touring national and international artists in theater, dance, music, cultural performances and more.

To view the full season, visit popejoypresents.com.season.